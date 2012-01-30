MADRID Jan 30 Brazilian fullback Roberto Carlos has said he will hang up his football boots at the end of 2012 but continue to work behind the scenes at Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala.

The World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, who turns 39 in April, has played for the ambitious and wealthy club from the North Caucasus region since last February, and was their joint-caretaker manager for a spell at the end of last year.

"My contract with Anzhi finishes in June 2013 but in December I have the chance to stop playing," he told Spanish sports daily Marca on Monday.

"After that I will continue as an assistant to the president Suleiman Kerimov because with him I have a contract for life. He has asked me to help create a structure for the club for the next 10 years."

Asked to confirm if was going to stop playing in December, he replied: "Yes I am. It is the moment to hang up my boots.

"I have played football for many years and I don't think my body can stand so much physical work, the travelling, the hotels any more...I have been a professional for 17 years, but have been playing for 22. This is my last year.

"I'm not stopping because I am injured, but because I see my sporting career as complete. I've played for Palmeiras, Real Madrid, Inter Milan. I've experienced everything as a player. Now I want to rest and spend a little more time with my family." (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)