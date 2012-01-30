MADRID Jan 30 Brazilian fullback Roberto
Carlos has said he will hang up his football boots at the end of
2012 but continue to work behind the scenes at Russian Premier
League club Anzhi Makhachkala.
The World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, who turns 39 in
April, has played for the ambitious and wealthy club from the
North Caucasus region since last February, and was their
joint-caretaker manager for a spell at the end of last year.
"My contract with Anzhi finishes in June 2013 but in
December I have the chance to stop playing," he told Spanish
sports daily Marca on Monday.
"After that I will continue as an assistant to the president
Suleiman Kerimov because with him I have a contract for life. He
has asked me to help create a structure for the club for the
next 10 years."
Asked to confirm if was going to stop playing in December,
he replied: "Yes I am. It is the moment to hang up my boots.
"I have played football for many years and I don't think my
body can stand so much physical work, the travelling, the hotels
any more...I have been a professional for 17 years, but have
been playing for 22. This is my last year.
"I'm not stopping because I am injured, but because I see my
sporting career as complete. I've played for Palmeiras, Real
Madrid, Inter Milan. I've experienced everything as a player.
Now I want to rest and spend a little more time with my family."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)