MADRID, July 11 Factbox on Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who has joined Portuguese side Porto from La Liga club Real Madrid:

* Born May 20, 1981 in Mostoles on the outskirts of Madrid.

REAL MADRID

* Came through the Real Madrid youth academy and aged 16 is called into the first-team squad for the first time due to injuries for a Champions League game against Rosenborg.

* Made an accomplished debut with several fine blocks in a 2-2 La Liga draw away to Athletic Bilbao in September 1999.

* Became the youngest keeper to play in and win the Champions League final in 2000, aged 19, as Real beat Valencia.

* Won first La Liga title in 2001 in a new 'galactico' era with Florentino Perez as president.

* Lost place to Cesar Sanchez in 2001-02 but an injury in the Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen saw Casillas come on and become the hero with key saves late in the game.

* Awarded the Zamora Trophy in 2008 for the first time as Real won their second successive La Liga title. The award goes to the goalkeeper that concedes the least goals in the league.

* Became the Real keeper with most appearances after beating Paco Buyo's record of 454 matches in 2009.

* Dropped during 2012-13 due to a lack of form and a troubled relationship with coach Jose Mourinho.

* During 2013-14 was only first choice for King's Cup and Champions League games, where he set a Spanish record of 952 minutes unbeaten.

* Won third Champions League and second King's Cup in 2014.

* Restored to first-choice keeper in La Liga in 2014-15 but whistling from the fans and the expected arrival of David De Gea prompt his decision to join Porto after five league titles.

SPAIN

* Helped Spain win the Under-20 World Cup in 1999 in Nigeria.

* Captained Spain to victory at Euro 2008, their first major trophy since 1964.

* Made a decisive block against Arjen Robben in the final as Spain won the World Cup for the first time in South Africa in 2010. Conceded only two goals at the tournament.

* Became Spain's most capped player in November 2011 after beating Andoni Zubizarreta's total of 126 appearances.

* Lifted the trophy again at Euro 2012 and during the tournament set a record of 509 minutes without conceding a goal.

* Had a poor World Cup finals in Brazil in 2014 as Spain failed to make it beyond the group stage.