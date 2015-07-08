MADRID, July 8 Real Madrid goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas is on the verge of joining Portuguese side Porto after 16 seasons with the La Liga club he joined as a boy, it was widely reported in Spanish media on Wednesday.

Casillas, 34, became a hero for club and country during a glittering career, when he won titles including three Champions Leagues with Real and the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

However, he had lost some of the sheen that earned him the nickname "Saint Iker" in recent years and was regularly whistled by disgruntled Real fans at the Bernabeu stadium last term as the world's richest club ended the campaign without major silverware.

Porto, coached by Spaniard Julen Lopetegui, are close to concluding talks on a two-year deal, with an option for a third season, with only the player's salary to be agreed, reports said.

Casillas has a contract with Real until the end of the 2016-17 season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)