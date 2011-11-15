SHOWCASE-Soccer-Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Nov 15 Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas set a new record for appearances for the world and European champions of 127 when he started Tuesday's friendly against Costa Rica in San Jose.
The 30-year-old Real Madrid stopper, who made his debut against Sweden in June 2000, beat former keeper Andoni Zubizarreta's mark of 126 set in June 1998.
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
Feb 7 Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.