SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Nov 15 Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas set a new record for appearances for the world and European champions of 127 when he started Tuesday's friendly against Costa Rica in San Jose.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid stopper, who made his debut against Sweden in June 2000, beat former keeper Andoni Zubizarreta's mark of 126 set in June 1998.