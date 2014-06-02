BARCELONA, June 2 New Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo says he will look to keep up the attacking brand of football that brought success under Luis Enrique last season.

The Argentine had a four-year spell as a player at Celta until 2005 and returns as a replacement for Luis Enrique, who led the club to an impressive ninth place La Liga finish this season before being appointed coach of Barcelona last month.

Celta played an open, passing style that fits in well with the footballing ethos of Berizzo, who was assistant coach to Marcelo Bielsa with Chile for three years before taking charge of Argentine side Estudiantes.

After a short tenure there he returned to Chile with O'Higgins where he won the country's Super Cup this year before stepping down last month.

"I like attacking football. In order to win you have to attack and to be able to attack you have to defend well," Berizzo told a news conference on Monday.

"Behind my idea of football you have to drive forward and work hard as a team. There won't be very much change in terms of the tactics - I will look for committed players that think as a team.

"Believe me it only took three or four minutes to decide about returning and I am very happy here with faces I remember. People here have always treated me well," added Berizzo. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)