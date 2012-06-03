MADRID, June 3 Celta Vigo were promoted back to
Spain's top flight after five years in the second division after
a 0-0 draw at home to Cordoba on Sunday secured them second
place behind division winners and Galician neighbours Deportivo
Coruna.
Celta, who reached the last 16 of the Champions League in
2004 and won the Intertoto Cup three years earlier, have 85
points from 42 matches, six behind Depor, who were 1-0 winners
at Villarreal B and set a second-tier record of 91 points.
Real Valladolid, Alcorcon, Hercules and Cordoba finished the
season in third through sixth respectively and will play off for
the final promotion spot, with Almeria just missing out a point
behind Cordoba in seventh.
Celta's return to La Liga may help the club tackle the
severe financial problems that have forced it into
administration as they are likely to reap considerably more from
selling audiovisual rights next season.
A study by a professor of accounting at the University of
Barcelona published recently showed Celta had debts of 51
million euros ($63.05 million) in the 2009-10 season compared
with assets of 52.4 million.
Celta and Cordoba both needed only a point to secure their
objectives and appeared happy to settle for the draw from the
start, prompting the headline on Marca sports daily's live
coverage of the match "Non-aggression pact".
Racing Santander, Sporting Gijon and Villarreal were
relegated from La Liga last season.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)