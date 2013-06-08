MADRID, June 8 Celta Vigo have hired former AS Roma coach Luis Enrique on a two-year contract to take over from Abel Resino, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

A Spain international and a player with Barcelona and Real Madrid, Enrique quit Roma in May 2012 after a troubled season at the Serie A club.

Like former team mate Pep Guardiola, the 43-year-old had his first coaching job in charge of Barca's B team before he moved to Italy. He joins Celta after they narrowly avoided relegation to the second division last term.

"Luis Enrique, coach of Celta for the next two seasons," Celta said on their Twitter feed (@rccelta_oficial).

The Galician club said earlier on Saturday that Resino, who was hired in February after the sacking of Paco Herrera, was leaving by mutual consent due to "philosophical differences".

