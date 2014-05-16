MADRID May 16 Luis Enrique has stepped down as Celta Vigo coach midway through his two-year contract amid speculation he is poised to replace Gerardo Martino at Barcelona.

"The time has come to announce that I am not staying in Vigo next season," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Friday without giving away details of his future plans.

A former Barca and Spain midfielder, Luis Enrique took over from Pep Guardiola as coach of Barca's B team in 2008 before a brief and troubled stint at Serie A club AS Roma.

Celta hired him to replace Abel Resino in June and the Galician club have had a fine season under the 44-year-old, playing some of the most attractive football in Spain.

They are eighth with one game left and crowned their campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Real Madrid, another of Luis Enrique's former clubs, last weekend. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)