MADRID, July 1 Celta Vigo have signed forward Nolito from Portuguese side Benfica and the 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Nolito, who spent three seasons at Barcelona coinciding with new Celta coach Luis Enrique's time there as coach of the B team, has been at Benfica since 2011 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Celta's league rivals Granada.

"The goal for the club is to maintain top-flight status and I am not setting myself a target for goals," Nolito said at his presentation at the Galician club's Balaidos stadium.

Celta narrowly avoided relegation last term when they finished one place and one point above the drop zone. They did not specify the fee they paid Benfica for Nolito, which Portuguese media said was 2.6 million euros ($3.4 million). ($1 = 0.7671 euros) (Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by Sonia Oxley)