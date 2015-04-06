Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
MADRID, April 6 Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo has accused Fabian Orellana of letting the team down after the Chile winger was sent off in bizarre circumstances late in Sunday's 1-0 La Liga defeat at home to Barcelona.
Orellana was shown a straight red card two minutes from time after he picked up a piece of turf and flicked it towards Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was waiting to take a free kick and was struck on the side of the face.
The referee said in his match report he had sent Orellana off as he had thrown the turf "with excessive force" and it had hit an opponent.
"It's completely irresponsible to leave your team with 10 men when you are needed in the game," Argentine Berizzo told reporters. "We will have to talk about this behaviour."
Barca's victory thanks to Jeremy Mathieu's header in the 73rd minute maintained their four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top with nine games left. Celta are 11th. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S