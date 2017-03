MADRID May 11 Barcelona won their 22nd La Liga title when second-placed Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol to leave Jose Mourinho's side seven points adrift of the leaders with two games left to play.

Barca coach Tito Vilanova wrestled the title back from their arch-rivals in his first season since replacing Pep Guardiola at the helm, making it four league trophies in the last five years for the Catalans. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)