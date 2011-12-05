MADRID Dec 5 Barcelona coach Pep
Guardiola has played down this weekend's 'clasico' match at Real
Madrid by saying a European Union summit meeting on Friday and
moves to save the Euro were much more significant.
The Champions League holders host Belarusian minnows BATE
Borisov in their final Group H match on Tuesday with first place
and qualification to the last 16 already assured.
On the horizon is Saturday's top-of-the-table La Liga clash
at the Bernabeu.
Barca will be under pressure to ensure Real do not increase
their three-point lead with a game in hand, but Guardiola was
coy when asked about the 'clasico's' significance in the title
race.
"What's more important is that on the ninth of
December(Germany chancellor Angela) Merkel and (France president
Nicolas) Sarkozy save the Euro," Guardiola told reporters with a
smile on Monday.
"That's what is important this week, not the derby.
"More important than the tactics will be our mentality going
into the match. Against a rival as strong as Madrid a win
strengthens you, but there is still a long way to go in the
league.
"If it was a knockout situation it would be more important,
but there is still a long way to go."
Barcelona also have an eye on next week's Club World Cup in
Japan, and Guardiola will look to squad players and his youth
ranks to play against BATE, who need a surprise win to have a
chance of qualifying for the Europa League.
"I want them to be bold, not to play under pressure, to show
off all their talent and not be afraid of anything," he added.
"They just have to play and enjoy it."
European leaders are under pressure to come up with a
credible plan to lead the region out of its debt crisis at the
European Union summit meeting on Friday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)