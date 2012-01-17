MADRID Jan 17 Following is a factbox
detailing key numbers around Spain's 'Clasico', as meetings
between Real Madrid and Barcelona are known. The arch rivals
meet on Wednesday at Real's Bernabeu stadium in a King's Cup
quarter-final first leg, the fourth of a possible eight meetings
in four competitions this season.
8 - The number of victories for Barca coach Pep Guardiola in
12 'Clasicos' since he took the helm in 2008 (La Liga, King's
Cup, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup)
13 - The number of 'Clasico' goals netted by Lionel Messi.
The World Player of the Year is the highest scorer among current
members of either squad and is joint-fifth on the all-time list
with former Real winger Gento
18 - The number of goals former Real striker Alfredo Di
Stefano, currently the club's honorary president, scored to top
the all-time Clasico top scorers' list ahead of fellow Real
players Ferenc Puskas and Raul, who are tied on 15
18 - The number of cards the most booked player, former Real
and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official
'Clasicos' (17 yellow and one red)
22 - The number of matches Real have won in their last 23
games in all competitions. Their only defeat was a 3-1 La Liga
reverse at home to Barca six weeks ago
33 - The number of goals Messi has scored in all
competitions this season (including the European and Spanish
Super Cups and the Club World Cup). His great rival Cristiano
Ronaldo is La Liga's leading scorer with 21 goals, two ahead of
the Argentine, and he has 26 in all competitions
86 - The number of times Real have beaten Barca in official
matches, one more than their arch rivals with 85
216 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the
pair's first encounter in the Spanish Cup on 13 May, 1902, which
Barca won 3-1
362 - The number of goals Real have scored in official
'Clasicos', 12 more than Barca
(Compiled by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)