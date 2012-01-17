MADRID Jan 17 Following is a factbox detailing key numbers around Spain's 'Clasico', as meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona are known. The arch rivals meet on Wednesday at Real's Bernabeu stadium in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg, the fourth of a possible eight meetings in four competitions this season.

8 - The number of victories for Barca coach Pep Guardiola in 12 'Clasicos' since he took the helm in 2008 (La Liga, King's Cup, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup)

13 - The number of 'Clasico' goals netted by Lionel Messi. The World Player of the Year is the highest scorer among current members of either squad and is joint-fifth on the all-time list with former Real winger Gento

18 - The number of goals former Real striker Alfredo Di Stefano, currently the club's honorary president, scored to top the all-time Clasico top scorers' list ahead of fellow Real players Ferenc Puskas and Raul, who are tied on 15

18 - The number of cards the most booked player, former Real and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official 'Clasicos' (17 yellow and one red)

22 - The number of matches Real have won in their last 23 games in all competitions. Their only defeat was a 3-1 La Liga reverse at home to Barca six weeks ago

33 - The number of goals Messi has scored in all competitions this season (including the European and Spanish Super Cups and the Club World Cup). His great rival Cristiano Ronaldo is La Liga's leading scorer with 21 goals, two ahead of the Argentine, and he has 26 in all competitions

86 - The number of times Real have beaten Barca in official matches, one more than their arch rivals with 85

216 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the pair's first encounter in the Spanish Cup on 13 May, 1902, which Barca won 3-1

362 - The number of goals Real have scored in official 'Clasicos', 12 more than Barca (Compiled by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)