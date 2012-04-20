MADRID, April 20 Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola
would rather be out on the pitch again than suffering through
'Clasico' games against Real Madrid from the bench, the former
midfielder said on Friday.
Barca host their bitter rivals at the Nou Camp on Saturday
(1800 GMT) in a match that could prove decisive in the La Liga
title race with Real four points clear at the top with five
games left.
Guardiola, who ran Barca's midfield in the 1990s much in the
same way Xavi does now, has an impressive record in 'Clasicos'
as a coach, leading the current Spanish and European champions
to nine wins, four draws and only a single defeat in all
competitions since taking charge in 2008.
However, he said he had not enjoyed the last few times the
two sides had met, when players from both sides clashed, Real
coach Jose Mourinho jabbed a finger into the eye of Guardiola's
assistant Tito Vilanova during a mass brawl and there were
allegations of refereeing bias, diving and racism.
"It's nicer to play a 'Clasico' than experience it from the
bench as you have more influence," Guardiola told a news
conference.
"I don't have very good memories of the last few
Barca-Madrid games, in victory or defeat, and I did not enjoy
them," added the 41-year-old.
"A lot of things happened that I did not understand but the
past is the past and tomorrow a lot of people will be watching
us."
DECISIVE VICTORY
Hundreds of millions will tune in for Saturday's game, a
record sixth meeting for the world's two richest clubs this
season which has added significance as the pair could meet again
in next month's Champions League final.
It will be their 219th official match and they have won 86
each, with 46 draws. If Barca win they will lead the
head-to-head series for the first time in 80 years.
This term they beat Real in the season-opening Spanish Super
Cup, knocked them out of the King's Cup and came from a goal
down to win 3-1 at the Bernabeu in December.
That victory could be decisive as if they finish level on
points the title will go to the team with the better
head-to-head record.
"If they win or draw (tomorrow) the league is theirs," said
Guardiola, who is chasing a club record-equalling fourth
straight La Liga title.
"Our only remaining option is to win and if we don't we will
already have a new champion," he added. "We will congratulate
them and start preparing for next year."
Guardiola should have all his players available except
long-term injury casualties David Villa and Ibrahim Afellay and
Eric Abidal, who is recovering from a liver transplant.
The only doubt is forward Alexis Sanchez, who suffered a
bruised leg in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League semi-final first
leg defeat at Chelsea.
"He trained on his own today," Guardiola said. "He has less
pain so we'll see tomorrow."
Barca are unbeaten in the last seven La Liga 'Clasicos',
winning six and drawing one and are on an 11-match winning
streak in the league.
They have not lost in their last 34 home games in La Liga
and are undefeated in their last 54 at the Nou Camp in all
competitions.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)