MADRID, March 22 The numbers behind Sunday's "Clasico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu stadium (2000 GMT).

1 - The number of 'Clasico' games Real coach Carlo Ancelotti and his Barca counterpart Gerardo Martino have each presided over, a 2-1 win for Barca at the Nou Camp at the end of October.

Italian Ancelotti and Argentine Martino replaced Jose Mourinho and Tito Vilanova respectively at the end of last season.

18 - The number of goals scored by Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi in official 'Clasicos'.

The four-times World Player of the Year is the highest scorer among current members of either squad and is joint-top on the all-time list with Real great Alfredo Di Stefano. Cristiano Ronaldo has 12 for Real.

18 - The number of cards the most booked player, former Real and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official 'Clasicos' (17 yellow and one red).

31 - The number of games in all competitions that Real are unbeaten in since they lost to Barca in October. Of those they have won 26 and drawn five.

44 - The record number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Real's Paco Gento. Among active players, Barca playmaker Xavi has the most with 38, ahead of Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas on 34 and Barca defender Carles Puyol on 32.

90 - Real have beaten Barca 90 times in official matches, with 88 wins for Barca and 48 draws.

226 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the pair's first encounter in the last four of the Spanish Cup on May 13, 1902, which Barca won 3-1.

380 - The number of goals Real have scored in official 'Clasicos', 14 more than Barca. (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston)