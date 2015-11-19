MADRID Nov 19 The numbers behind Saturday's La Liga "Clasico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu (1715 GMT):

0 - 'Clasicos' Real coach Rafa Benitez has presided over compared with two for his Barca counterpart Luis Enrique -- a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu and a 2-1 win at the Nou Camp last season.

19 - The number of cards the fixture's most booked player, former Real and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official 'Clasicos' (18 yellow and one red). Real's current centre back Sergio Ramos has 15 yellow cards and two red.

21 - The number of goals scored by Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi in his 30 'Clasicos', a record for the fixture. Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 15 in 23 'Clasicos' for Real.

29 - The combined total of 'Clasico' appearances made by Luis Enrique for Real (1991-96) and Barca (1996-2004).

31 - The number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Barca playmaker Andres Iniesta, the most among active players from either side and one more than Ramos and Messi.

79 - The number of 'Clasicos' former Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas (37) and former Barca midfielder Xavi (42) played between them. Saturday's match will not feature either for the first time in a decade and a half.

92 - Real have beaten Barca 92 times in official matches, with 90 wins for Barca and 48 draws.

230 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the pair's first encounter in the last four of the Spanish Cup in 1902, which Barca won 3-1.

389 - The number of goals Real have scored in official 'Clasicos', 15 more than Barca.

500 million - The number of soccer fans around the world who will watch the 'Clasico', according to an estimate by the professional soccer league (La Liga).

719 million - The market value in euros ($765 million) of Real Madrid's squad, according to website transfermarkt.de. Barca's is worth 658 million euros. ($1 = 0.9399 euros)