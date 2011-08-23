(Updates after Real statement)
* Mourinho and Vilanova cited by federation
* Real surprised by federation decision
MADRID, Aug 23 Spain's soccer federation (RFEF)
has opened an investigation into Real Madrid coach Jose
Mourinho's eye-poking incident in last week's Spanish Super Cup
match against Barcelona, the governing body said on Tuesday.
Real Madrid later expressed their surprise at the
federation's decision five days after the clash at the Nou Camp,
and called for them to take into account the "provocations"
suffered by their team.
The RFEF examined television images of the moment when
Mourinho jabbed a finger into the eye of Barcelona assistant
coach Tito Vilanova, who responded by cuffing the Portuguese
round the back of the head. The incident was not recorded in the
referee's report.
The federation said both men would be investigated.
Mourinho's actions could earn him a multi-match ban.
A huge scuffle between the two sides took place at the end
of Wednesday's second leg, when Barca were crowned Super Cup
winners, after Real defender Marcelo leaped feet first into a
tackle with Barca new boy Cesc Fabregas.
Brazilian Marcelo, his German team mate Mesut Ozil and
Barca's Spanish international striker David Villa were shown red
cards. All three have been given one-match bans.
Real later released a statement, saying they had done their
best not to "feed the tense atmosphere created by such events".
"Real Madrid wishes to express how surprised it is to see
this investigation is being ordered five days after the match,
curiously just a few hours after the president of Barcelona
publicly demanded the federation to take action.
"The club hopes it throws light on to the provocations,
humiliations, insults and aggressions that our first team squad
and coaching staff were subjected to both on the pitch and
inside the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms. These things
regrettably gave way to the incidents that took place."
Both Real and Barca have 10 days to present their cases to
the federation.
