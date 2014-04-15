MADRID, April 15 Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in Wednesday's King's Cup final in Valencia (1930 GMT) in the latest edition of the 'Clasico' between the world's two richest clubs by income. Here are some numbers behind one of soccer's most glamorous fixtures:

0 - The number of goals Real have conceded in eight matches on the way to the Cup final.

2 - The number of 'Clasico' games Real coach Carlo Ancelotti and his Barca counterpart Gerardo Martino have each presided over. Barca beat Real 2-1 at the Nou Camp at the end of October and won 4-3 at the Bernabeu last month, both in La Liga.

2 - The number of hat-tricks Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi has scored in 'Clasicos'. Messi netted a treble in his first 'Clasico' appearance at the age of 19, a 3-3 La Liga draw at the Nou Camp in 2007, and grabbed another in last month's league clash.

18 - The number of cards the most booked player, former Real and Spain defender Fernando Hierro, collected in official 'Clasicos' (17 yellow and one red). Current Real centre back Sergio Ramos has 14 yellow and two red.

21 - The number of goals Messi has scored in 'Clasicos'. The four-times World Player of the Year is the record marksman in the fixture ahead of Real great Alfredo Di Stefano on 18. Current World Player Cristiano Ronaldo has 13 for Real, including the extra-time winner in the 2011 final. Messi has not scored in five Cup matches against Real.

22 - The number of times Real and Barca have played each other in the Spanish Cup. Barca have 10 wins to Real's six.

26 - The number of King's Cups won by record winners Barca, three more than Athletic Bilbao in second with 23. Real are third with 18.

44 - The record number of 'Clasico' appearances made by Real's Paco Gento. Among active players, Barca playmaker Xavi has the most with 39, ahead of Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas on 34 and Barca defender Carles Puyol on 32.

90 - Real have beaten Barca 90 times in official matches, with 89 wins for Barca and 48 draws.

227 - The number of official 'Clasicos' played since the pair's first encounter in the last four of the Spanish Cup on May 13, 1902, which Barca won 3-1.

383 - The number of goals Real have scored in official 'Clasicos', 13 more than Barca. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)