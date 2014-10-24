Soccer-Benatia drops himself from Morocco team over lack of form
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.
BARCELONA Oct 24 Luis Suarez, whose four-month ban for biting an opponent expires on Friday, will make his official Barcelona debut in Saturday's La Liga clasico at Real Madrid, coach Luis Enrique said.
Suarez will play some part in the match at the Bernabeu, his first competitive action since he sunk his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder at the World Cup finals in Brazil, Luis Enrique told a news conference.
"He will play some minutes," added the former Spain midfielder, who will preside over his first clasico since taking over as Barca coach at the end of last season.
"How many? That is the million dollar question. It is an important event for him and he will have some time on the pitch."
Barca top the La Liga standings on 22 points and have yet to concede a goal in eight matches this season.
After a stuttering start, Real have come into form in recent weeks and are four points behind their arch rivals in third, one adrift of second-placed Sevilla. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Mitch Phillips)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Bohemians 1905 0 Viktoria Plzen 1 Tuesday, March 14 Jablonec 2 Hradec Kralove 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia Prague 20 14 5 1 43 14 47 2 Viktoria Plzen 20 14 4 2 29 10 46 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 20 11 5 4 33 17 38 4 Mlada Boleslav 20 9 7 4 31 20 34 ------------------------- 5 Fastav Zlin 20 9
BERLIN, March 15 Berlin's top soccer club is suing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after it tweeted a photograph of one of the team's star players with an AfD politician.