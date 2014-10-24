BARCELONA Oct 24 Luis Suarez, whose four-month ban for biting an opponent expires on Friday, will make his official Barcelona debut in Saturday's La Liga clasico at Real Madrid, coach Luis Enrique said.

Suarez will play some part in the match at the Bernabeu, his first competitive action since he sunk his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder at the World Cup finals in Brazil, Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"He will play some minutes," added the former Spain midfielder, who will preside over his first clasico since taking over as Barca coach at the end of last season.

"How many? That is the million dollar question. It is an important event for him and he will have some time on the pitch."

Barca top the La Liga standings on 22 points and have yet to concede a goal in eight matches this season.

After a stuttering start, Real have come into form in recent weeks and are four points behind their arch rivals in third, one adrift of second-placed Sevilla. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Mitch Phillips)