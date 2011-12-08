MADRID Dec 8 The most dangerous team
without the ball, counter-attack kings Real Madrid, host lords
of possession Barcelona on Saturday (2100 GMT) in a titanic
clash of footballing philosophies.
The world's two richest clubs by income will lock horns for
an eighth time since Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho took the
helm at the Bernabeu a year and a half ago and they could be
forgiven for being sick of the sight of each other.
European champions Barca, who continue to be considered the
benchmark in world soccer, are chasing a club record-equalling
fourth consecutive La Liga title and under coach Pep Guardiola
have held an almost hypnotic hold over their arch rivals.
Guardiola has won seven out of 11 'Clasicos' since 2008 and
after former Barca assistant coach Mourinho arrived at Real in
2010, when the intensity of the rivalry soared, he has notched
three wins, three draws and only one defeat.
Mourinho's one success came in last April's King's Cup
final, but by the Spanish Super Cup double-header in August
Madrid could claim to have at least matched Barca on the pitch
as they fell 5-4 on aggregate.
Saturday's match at Real's Bernabeu stadium is unlikely to
stray from the standard script of Barca seeking to control
possession, with Real applying asphyxiating pressure and then
breaking quickly when they steal the ball.
"Barca are going to dominate the 'Clasico' but I believe
this is exactly what Madrid want," Ajax coach and former Barca
player Frank de Boer told Spanish daily El Pais on Wednesday.
"Madrid are more dangerous when they don't have the ball
because they have so many quality players who can make things
happen, letting you have possession and pouncing on your
mistakes."
UPPER HAND
One big difference this time round is that Real hold the
upper hand just over three months into the season.
They top the standings by three points with a game in hand
and are on a run of 15 straight wins in all competitions. The
pressure is on Barca to come looking for a victory.
Real have suffered six red cards to Barca's one in the last
seven 'Clasicos', and that has in part been due to the anxiety
and frustration they have felt as they have tried to overhaul
their bitter rivals.
"Madrid are euphoric and physically strong at the moment,
all their players seem to be in top form," former Real director
general Jorge Valdano told Spanish radio this week.
"Barca have looked weaker on the road this season and
because of this Madrid start as favourites. This has not
happened for a long time.
"(The points difference means) it is inevitable there will
be some anxiety and this is a terrible enemy for Barca. Madrid
suffered from it before."
The main question for Mourinho will be whether he sticks
with the 4-2-3-1 formation which has served them so well of
late.
The alternative, which caused Barca problems last season
when Pepe stepped up into midfield, is a 4-3-3 line-up with two
holding players alongside creative fulcrum Xabi Alonso.
Sami Khedira and Lassana Diarra could provide lung-busting
running while a more creative midfielder such as Mesut Ozil
would be sacrificed.
Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, La Liga's leading assists
provider Angel Di Maria and strikers Karim Benzema or Gonzalo
Higuain would then provide the quick-breaking forward threat.
MESSI RELIANCE
Barca have struggled on their travels in La Liga this year
scraping only two 1-0 wins, drawing three and losing 1-0 at
Getafe just over a week ago. They have appeared jaded and
over-reliant on top scorer Lionel Messi at times.
Guardiola has been experimenting with a three-man backline
but will probably revert to his tried and tested 4-3-3.
The arrival of Cesc Fabregas has given him greater tactical
flexibility, with a player who can help control possession in
midfield alongside his Spain team mates Xavi, Andres Iniesta and
Sergio Busquets as well as score goals.
A key question for Guardiola is whether to pair David Villa
with Messi up front, or employ the pace of Pedro or Alexis
Sanchez.
Barca's ability to control possession is their key defensive
and offensive weapon and when all else fails it is Messi's
insatiable appetite for goals against his favourite victim that
has seen them through.
The Argentine World Player of the Year has bagged 13 goals
in 15 'Clasico' appearances and stopping him has proved almost
impossible for Real in recent years.
