MADRID, April 19 Following is a selection of
Spanish words and phrases which help explain the intense rivalry
between Real Madrid and Barcelona played out in the 'Clasicos'.
The world's richest clubs by income meet at Barca's Nou Camp
stadium in La Liga on Saturday in a match that could decide the
destination of the title. Real have a four-point lead with five
games left.
Cules and Merengues
Barca and their fans are known as "Cules" which means
"arses" in Catalan.
At one of the club's first stadiums in Calle Industria,
supporters used to sit on the outer wall watching matches and
all that passers-by could see when they looked up from the
street was a row of backsides, which prompted the nickname.
Real are known as the Merengues because their distinctive
all white kit (shirts, shorts and socks) resembles the famous
pudding made from egg whites and sugar.
Canguelo
The Madrid-based sports press have in the past accused Barca
of falling victim to "Canguelo", which literally means being
scared stiff that Real would chase up behind them to steal the
league title.
In 2007, Fabio Capello's Madrid famously overhauled Frank
Rijkaard's Barca side to snatch the title on the final day of
the season, prompting accusations Barca had bottled it.
Although Madrid won the title again in 2008, they have
mostly trailed Pep Guardiola's team since then, but always
display an impressive "never-say-die" approach which regularly
seems to unsettle their rivals.
This time, with Real leading the standings, it is the
Barcelona-based papers who have adopted the word after Barca's
run of 11 straight wins and Real's draws against Malaga,
Villarreal and Valencia chopped six points from the Madrid
club's lead advantage.
La Manita
Barca's 5-0 La Liga hammering of Real at the Nou Camp last
season had home players and fans waving a hand in the air with
the fingers spread in celebration of the five goals -- la
manita, or "little hand".
That result, and the 6-2 thrashing Barca handed out at the
Bernabeu in 2009, are two of the most humiliating reverses
suffered by Real in recent times.
In the mid 1990s Dutch coach Johan Cruyff led Barca to a
crushing 5-0 league drubbing of Madrid at the Nou Camp, when
Brazil striker Romario netted a hat-trick.
Catalan joy was relatively shortlived, however, as Real beat
them 5-0 at the Bernabeu the following season thanks to an Ivan
Zamorano treble.
Saturday's result will be important in helping determine the
head-to-head score between the teams should they finish level on
points at the end of the season -- a positive one for Real
secured them the 2007 league title under Capello.
Villarato
Conspiracy theories have flourished over the years about
biased refereeing favouring either team.
Allegations of favouritism shown towards Real by referees
during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco have given way
recently to Barca being accused of having a helping hand.
The theory that Barca backed the re-election of Angel Maria
Villar to the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation
(RFEF), while Real supported a rival candidate, has given rise
to the term "Villarato" which is used every time Madrid fans
think Barca have had some kind of favourable treatment.
Real boss Jose Mourinho has played up this debate, citing
the red cards given against his own side and the punishments
handed out to himself and his team.
It landed him in hot water with UEFA for a rant against
referees and the authorities after their Champions League
semi-final first leg defeat last season.
El dedo de 'Mou'
At the end of the Spanish Super Cup in August, with Barca
winning 3-2 at the Nou Camp, a reckless challenge by Real
defender Marcelo on Barca's Cesc Fabregas sparked a mass brawl
on the touchline.
In the middle of the melee, Mourinho snuck up behind
Guardiola's assistant coach Tito Vilanova and gouged a finger in
his eye. Vilanova responded by cuffing Mourinho round the back
of the head. The referee did not see "el dedo de Mou" (the
finger of Mourinho), which was caught on television.
After almost two months of deliberations, the RFEF handed
Mourinho a two-match ban to be served only in the event of the
Portuguese appearing in another Super Cup, the annual meeting
between the league winners and the King's Cup holders. Vilanova
received a one-match ban.
Barca players accused Mourinho of wrecking Spanish football
while Mourinho later offered an apology only to Madrid fans.
Real president Florentino Perez backed Mourinho, while
Barca's former coach Johan Cruyff called it "an act of arrogance
and impotence".
Mes que un club
Barcelona's slogan "more than a club" helps explain why the
'Clasico' is more than just a football match.
Barca is seen as a symbol of Catalan nationalism and of the
region's struggle for recognition against the perceived
centralising force of the Spanish government in Madrid, embodied
in Real.
Barca fans wave the yellow and red-striped Catalan flags and
hold up banners at the Nou Camp proclaiming in English that
"Catalonia is not Spain". Many whistled through the national
anthem at the Mestalla before last year's King's Cup final.
Madrid fans respond by waving Spain flags and singing 'Viva
Espana' (Long Live Spain). Real defender Alvaro Arbeloa's 'Viva
Espana!' message on his Twitter feed just after their Cup final
triumph was widely debated by fans afterwards.
