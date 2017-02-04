Feb 4 Real Madrid's La Liga clash at Celta Vigo on Sunday has been thrown into doubt after part of the roof of Celta's Balaidos stadium was damaged by a storm, although media reports said Real were still intending to travel for the game.

The mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, announced on Saturday that the town hall had decided the game could not go ahead in the interest of public safety.

"La Liga should be the one to announce it but the decision has been taken and is irreversible. The storm has damaged a part of the roof in one of the stands and there's no time to fix it for the game," Caballero told Radio Marca.

"The stadium is not in the right condition to hold the game. Firefighters can't access the damaged area, we have to prioritise the safety of supporters."

Shortly after Caballero's announcement Celta tweeted that they were waiting to confirm the postponement, while Real Madrid and La Liga made no immediate statement.

Spanish sports daily Marca said Real were resisting the postponement as the team had no free dates in their schedule to play a rescheduled game.

Friday's La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis was postponed after 180 kph winds ripped off parts of the roof of Deportivo's Riazor stadium, also located in the region of Galicia, which has been ravaged by extreme weather in the last week. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon)