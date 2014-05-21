MADRID May 21 Osasuna coach Javi Gracia and Real Valladolid's Juan Ignacio Martinez have parted company with their clubs after they were relegated from La Liga on the final day of the season on Sunday.

"After meeting with the president, I have decided not to continue," Gracia told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I would like to stay here my whole life but circumstances dictate that it would not be positive for the club, or for me, if I stayed."

Valladolid said on their website (www.realvalladolid.es) that Martinez's contract had contained a clause that meant he would automatically leave if the club were relegated. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Robert Woodward)