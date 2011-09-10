By Mark Elkington
| MADRID, Sept 10
MADRID, Sept 10 Rival coaches Pep Guardiola and
Jose Mourinho were in agreement for a change on Saturday,
dismissing talk of a two-horse La Liga title race after
Barcelona and Real Madrid were given tough tests.
Champions Barca let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Real
Sociedad and Real Madrid capitalised with a 4-2 home win over
Getafe that was not as comfortable as the scoreline might
suggest.
"They talk of a league of only two teams and this shows
contempt to the others who are doing better and better and
demonstrating their desire to beat us," Barca coach Guardiola
told reporters in San Sebastian.
"It's a good lesson for the future. Sociedad's goals arrived
when we were playing our best but it shows that in football you
always have to be completely alert."
Xavi and Cesc Fabregas put Barca in control, while Lionel
Messi, David Villa and Andres Iniesta started on the bench, but
they grew sloppy and conceded two goals in quick succession
after the break.
There was a heated debate over the growing financial
disparity between the big two clubs and the rest of La Liga
after the opening round of matches saw Barca and Real win 5-0
and 6-0 respectively.
SMASHED RECORDS
The two richest teams in the world in terms of revenue have
smashed records in the last two seasons while they have duelled
for the title, finishing more than 20 points ahead of
third-placed Valencia each time.
Mourinho, who has had some high-profile clashes with his
former colleague at Barcelona, agreed with Guardiola.
Real were made to sweat against Getafe, after two goals from
visiting striker Miku unsettled the Bernabeu, and home coach
Mourinho said the debate over the last few days had perhaps led
to complacency in his squad.
"Maybe the players were drunk on too much information and
news about how easy the league would be and in the end it made
things complicated," the Portuguese told a news conference. "All
these teams that are supposed to be bad I don't agree.
"All of them are professionals, the coaches and the players.
For me all the matches are tough.
"Throughout the season you'll get a few 5-0s or 6-0s but
there are going to be difficult games. We will definitely drop
points," added Mourinho.
(Additional reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony
Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on for more soccer news