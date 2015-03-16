MADRID, March 16 Cordoba have sacked coach Miroslav Djukic after a run of eight straight defeats left the Andalusian club four points adrift at the bottom of La Liga.

Jose Antonio Romero will step up from youth team coach to take charge of the first team with immediate effect, Cordoba said on their website (www.cordobacf.com) on Monday.

Djukic, 49, a former coach of his native Serbia who also had stints in charge at Valencia and Real Valladolid, took over at Cordoba in October and leaves the club in a precarious position with 11 games of the season left.

Their last victory in the Spanish top flight was in January and they were beaten 2-0 at Malaga on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)