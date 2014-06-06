June 6 Fit-again Diego Costa will play in Spain's final World Cup warmup against El Salvador in Washington on Saturday.

The Atletico Madrid hitman, who struck 36 goals in all competitions for his club this season, spent the final two months of the campaign struggling with muscle problems and it has been a race against time to be ready for the tournament.

"Diego Costa will play. If we thought it was a risk to include him then we wouldn't," coach Vicente Del Bosque told reporters in the United States on Friday.

"He will play tomorrow because he has been training well, is in good form and we want to try him out."

Costa, who chose to play for Spain ahead of his native Brazil, will be an extra weapon in the armoury of the world champions.

Spain face Netherlands, Chile and Australia in Group B in Brazil this month.

Costa, who could join Chelsea in the close season, was a talisman for Atletico this term as they won La Liga and reached the Champions League final where they were beaten by Real Madrid.

"He has personality, helps the team and has done more than enough this year to deserve to be with us," said Del Bosque.

The coach added he would look to try out different options on Saturday including Atletico and Real players who joined up with the squad late.

"We are now finishing the second week of work. We are going to go out against El Salvador with those that have worked less and weren't with us in the first week," said Del Bosque.

"The aim at the moment is to be in top form for the third week of training." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)