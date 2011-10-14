MADRID Oct 14 Tiny Ponferradina were drawn
against holders Real Madrid and another third-tier side
Hospitalet were pitched against Barcelona in the draw for the
last 32 of Spain's King´s Cup on Friday.
Segunda B´s Ponferradina are from the town of Ponferrada in
north-west Spain, whose population of around 70,000 would fit
inside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, the home of the world´s
richest club by income.
"It´s the best thing that could have happened to us,"
Ponferradina coach Claudio Barragan told reporters. "With
society going through such difficult times it´s a lift for the
people.
"For the modest teams the presence of an entity such as Real
Madrid is also an economic boost."
Jose Mourinho´s side beat Barcelona 1-0 after extra time in
last year's final.
Champions League competitors Valencia and Villarreal were
drawn against third-tier Cadiz and Mirandes respectively.
There were four all-La Liga clashes: Real Mallorca playing
Sporting Gijon, Racing Santander hosting Rayo Vallecano, Getafe
against Malaga and Real Sociedad versus Granada.
The first legs are to be played on Dec. 13 with the returns
on Dec. 21.
Barca´s first leg at nearby Hospitalet will be played on
Nov. 9, as the team are playing in the World Club Cup in Japan
in December, while Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid will have
their first legs moved to Dec. 8 because of Europa League
fixtures.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)