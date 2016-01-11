Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 second leg matches on Monday Last 16, second leg Tuesday, January 12 (GMT) Deportivo Coruna v CD Mirandes(II) (1930) Sevilla v Real Betis (1930) Last 16, second leg Wednesday, January 13 (GMT) Celta Vigo v Cadiz(III) (1930) Villarreal v Athletic Club (1930) Las Palmas v Eibar (2000) Espanyol v Barcelona (2000) Last 16, second leg Thursday, January 14 (GMT) Granada CF v Valencia (1900) Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1930)