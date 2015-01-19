Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Spanish King's Cup Quarter-final first leg matches on Monday Quarter-final, first leg Wednesday, January 21 (GMT) Villarreal v Getafe (1900) Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (2100) Malaga v Athletic Club (2100) Quarter-final, first leg Thursday, January 22 (GMT) Espanyol v Sevilla (2100)