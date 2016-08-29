Soccer-Egypt strike late to reach Nations Cup semi-finals
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 29 Egypt's Mahmoud Kahraba scored three minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win over Morocco on Sunday and a place in the African Nations Cup semi-finals.
Aug 29 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Spanish King's Cup 1st Round matches on Monday 1st Round Wednesday, August 31 (GMT) Andorra CF v Hercules CF(III) (1600) Caudal Deportivo(III) v Burgos CF(III) (1600) CA Cirbonero v SD Ponferradina(III) (1700) Atletico Saguntino(III) v SD Formentera (1800) CD Boiro(III) v CD Guijuelo(III) (1800) SD Amorebieta(III) v UD Socuellamos(III) (1800) Sestao River(III) v UD Villa de Santa Brigida (1800) Barakaldo Club(III) v SD Zamudio (1830) CD Calahorra v UD Logrones(III) (1830) CD Laredo v Cultural Leonesa(III) (1830) Lleida(III) v AE Prat(III) (1830) CF Lorca Deportiva v La Hoya Lorca CF(III) (1845) UE Cornella(III) v UD San Sebastian de los Reyes(III) (1845) Albacete(III) v Real Union de Irun(III) (1900) Extremadura UD(III) v Atletico Mancha Real(III) (1900) Racing Ferrol(III) v Zamora CF (1900) Atletico Sanluqueno(III) v Real Murcia(III) (1930) CD Toledo(III) v UB Conquense (1930)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Nations Cup Quarter-final matches on Sunday Quarter-final Sunday, January 29 Egypt - Morocco 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Congo DR - Ghana 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, January 28 Senegal - Cameroon 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-5) Cameroon win 5-4 on penalties. Burkina Faso - Tunisia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the African Nations Cup Quarter-final matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Egypt 1 Mahmoud Kahraba 87 Morocco 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Congo DR 1 Paul Jose Mpoku 68 Ghana 2 Jordan Ayew 63, Andre Ayew 78pen Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, January 28 Senegal 0 Cameroon 0