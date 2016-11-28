UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 matches on Monday Last 32, first leg Tuesday, November 29 (GMT) Leganes v Valencia (1900) Alcorcon(II) v Espanyol (2000) Sporting Gijon v Eibar (2000) Real Betis v Deportivo Coruna (2100) Last 32, first leg Wednesday, November 30 (GMT) CD Toledo(III) v Villarreal (1800) Last 32, second leg Wednesday, November 30 (GMT) Real Madrid v Cultural Leonesa(III) (1800) Last 32, first leg Wednesday, November 30 (GMT) SD Formentera v Sevilla (1800) CD Guijuelo(III) v Atletico Madrid (2000) Cordoba(II) v Malaga (2000) Granada CF v Osasuna (2000) UCAM Murcia CF(II) v Celta Vigo (2000) Hercules CF(III) v Barcelona (2100) Last 32, first leg Thursday, December 1 (GMT) Real Valladolid(II) v Real Sociedad (1900) Gimnastic(II) v Alaves (2000) SD Huesca(II) v Las Palmas (2000) Racing Santander(III) v Athletic Club (2100)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.