Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Spanish King's Cup Last 16 first leg matches on Monday Last 16, first leg Wednesday, January 6 (GMT) Athletic Club v Villarreal (1100) CD Mirandes(II) v Deportivo Coruna (1500) Valencia v Granada CF (1500) Real Betis v Sevilla (1715) Barcelona v Espanyol (1930) Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (2105) Last 16, first leg Thursday, January 7 (GMT) Cadiz(III) v Celta Vigo (1930) Eibar v Las Palmas (1930)
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.