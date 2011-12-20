MADRID Dec 20 Jose Callejon scored twice as holders Real Madrid crushed third-tier Ponferradina 5-1 in a King's Cup last-32 second leg on Tuesday to progress 7-1 on aggregate.

Callejon, who came up through the club's youth system, set an under-strength Real on course after 25 minutes, and Turkey midfielder Nuri Sahin nodded in from a corner just before the break.

Rafael Varane, youth-team forward Joselu and Callejon again at the end sealed the victory.

Financially troubled Real Mallorca came back from a 1-0 first-leg deficit to win 2-0 at Sporting Gijon with an own-goal from Alejandro Menendez and an Emilio Nsue strike in the second half.

Espanyol crushed second division Celta Vigo 4-2 at home, a red card for Celta midfielder Enrique De Lucas in the 27th minute opening the door for the hosts.

Vladimir Weiss scored three minutes later as the La Liga side made the extra man count and a late double from Celta's David Rodriguez was too little too late for the visitors.

