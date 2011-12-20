* Holders Real secure 7-1 aggregate win
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Dec 20 Real Madrid's Jose Callejon
scored twice and Nuri Sahin bagged his first goal for the club
as the holders crushed third-tier Ponferradina 5-1 in a King's
Cup last 32 second leg on Tuesday.
Espanyol, Real Mallorca and Sevilla also booked their places
in the last 16 with victories.
The rest of the second legs are to be played on Wednesday
and Thursday before the start of Spain's two-week winter break.
Callejon, a product of the Real youth system who has
returned after a spell at Espanyol, set an under-strength side
on course after 25 minutes at the Bernabeu and Turkey midfielder
Sahin nodded in from a corner just before the break.
Rafael Varane and youth-team forward Joselu scored either
side of Acoran's goal for the visitors, before the busy Callejon
raced away to net his third of the tie and ninth in all
competitions at the end.
"I like the player and his style of play," Real coach Jose
Mourinho said of the 24-year-old after his La Liga leaders
wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win.
"He has a strong personality, he knows the club and the
coach at Espanyol has done a good job with him."
NEEDS TIME
Sahin has had few chances to show what he can do since
signing from for the Madrid side from Borussia Dortmund in May
because of injury but he is slowly starting to find his feet.
"We played a good game today but I need time to get back to
100 percent after seven months without playing," Sahin told
reporters.
Financially-troubled Real Mallorca came back from a 1-0
first-leg deficit to win 2-0 at Sporting Gijon thanks to an
own-goal by Alejandro Menendez and Emilio Nsue's second-half
strike.
Espanyol thumped second division Celta Vigo 4-2 at home, a
red card for Celta midfielder Enrique De Lucas in the 27th
minute opening the door for the hosts.
The La Liga side made the extra man count as Vladimir Weiss
opened the scoring three minutes later and a late double from
Celta's David Rodriguez was too little too late for the visitors
after a goalless first leg.
Last-season's semi-finalists Sevilla were 2-1 winners at
home to third-tier San Roque in the late kickoff.
Mali striker Frederic Kanoute scored with a twice-taken
penalty and a header, adding to his goal from the first leg, to
secure a 3-1 aggregate win.
