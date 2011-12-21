* Manzano to be replaced by Simeone, reports say
* Villarreal part with Garrido after elimination
* Betis, Zaragoza knocked out by second-tier sides
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, Dec 21 Atletico Madrid were dumped
out of the King's Cup 3-1 on aggregate by third-tier Albacete on
Wednesday in what may prove to be a humiliating swan song for
embattled coach Gregorio Manzano.
On a night of last-32, second leg upsets, Atletico's
struggling La Liga rivals Villarreal also suffered the ignominy
of being eliminated by third-tier opposition when they fell 2-0
at home to Mirandes to exit 3-1 on aggregate.
The reverse at the Madrigal prompted the departure of coach
Juan Carlos Garrido, with the club hovering just above the
relegation places in the league following a spate of injuries to
key players.
Real Zaragoza, who are bottom of La Liga, were undone by
second-division Alcorcon 3-1 over the two legs and Cordoba, also
of the second tier, claimed the scalp of top-flight side Real
Betis on the away goals rule after the tie finished 2-2.
After losing last week's first leg 2-1 at Albacete, who have
local hero Andres Iniesta as a major shareholder and the name of
the Barcelona midfielder's vineyard across their shirt fronts,
Atletico conceded after just under 20 seconds at their Calderon
stadium.
The Manchegans stole the ball immediately following the
kickoff and forward Victor Curto surged forward before sending a
low drive skidding into the bottom corner.
Atletico had plenty of possession but hardly threatened the
visitors' goal and exit the competition amid media reports an
agreement with former Argentina captain Diego Simeone to replace
Manzano has already been sealed.
Simeone, a fan favourite when he played for Madrid's second
club, quit as coach of Argentine side Racing Club on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old was quoted as saying in Spanish media on
Wednesday that he had not signed any preliminary accord with
Atletico but he had spoken with the club and was hoping a deal
could be agreed.
"There is a chance," he said. "Right now I don't have a team
and they (Atletico) have called me."
ERRATIC CAMPAIGN
Manzano began his second stint as Atletico coach in June,
coinciding with the departure of prized forwards Sergio Aguero
and Diego Forlan and the arrival of striker Radamel Falcao and
midfielders Diego and Arda Turan.
He has overseen an erratic campaign which included a 5-0
drubbing at champions Barcelona in La Liga and has left his side
in 10th with only 19 points from 16 matches.
At his post-match news conference, he apologised to the
fans, who targeted the 55-year-old known as 'the professor', the
players and the club's board with disgruntled chants during the
game.
"There are no adjectives we can find to explain that this is
a great disappointment and a disaster," Manzano said.
"I will give the players time off until Dec. 29 and then
we'll have to think over everything to see what we did right and
what we need to look at."
Cup holders Real Madrid wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win over
third-tier Ponferradina on Tuesday and 2011 runners-up Barcelona
have a 1-0 advantage when they host third-tier Hospitalet on
Thursday (2100 GMT).
Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Malaga, Levante and
Racing Santander all went through on Wednesday, joining Real
Madrid, Sevilla, Espanyol and Real Mallorca in the last 16.
Valencia drew their first leg 0-0 at third-tier Cadiz and
host the south coast side on Thursday (1900).
