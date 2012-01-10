MADRID Jan 10 Real Mallorca scored four times in seven minutes during an astonishing comeback to knock out Real Sociedad 6-3 on aggregate in a King's Cup last 16 tie on Tuesday.

The Basque side led 2-0 from the first leg in San Sebastian last week and took the lead after 16 minutes in Mallorca, while disgruntled home fans whistled their own side.

Mallorca's four-goal blitz started out of nowhere when Uruguayan Gonzalo Castro scored from a free-kick in the 34th.

Israel's Tomer Hemed cracked in a second two minutes later, Nunes headed in from a corner and seven breath-taking minutes after scoring his first, Castro racked up the fourth.

He caught out visiting keeper Enaut Zubikarai as he rolled the ball in front of him, nipping up from behind to steal it and roll the ball into the empty net.

The flood of goals continued after halftime with Alfaro and Hemed bagging his second before the hour mark, with a dazed Sociedad unable to react.

Mallorca, the 2003 Cup winners, progress to the quarter finals where they will meet either Athletic Bilbao or third tier Albacete.

