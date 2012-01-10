MADRID Jan 10 Real Mallorca scored four
times in seven minutes during an astonishing comeback to knock
out Real Sociedad 6-3 on aggregate in a King's Cup last 16 tie
on Tuesday.
The Basque side led 2-0 from the first leg in San Sebastian
last week and took the lead after 16 minutes in Mallorca, while
disgruntled home fans whistled their own side.
Mallorca's four-goal blitz started out of nowhere when
Uruguayan Gonzalo Castro scored from a free-kick in the 34th.
Israel's Tomer Hemed cracked in a second two minutes later,
Nunes headed in from a corner and seven breath-taking minutes
after scoring his first, Castro racked up the fourth.
He caught out visiting keeper Enaut Zubikarai as he rolled
the ball in front of him, nipping up from behind to steal it and
roll the ball into the empty net.
The flood of goals continued after halftime with Alfaro and
Hemed bagging his second before the hour mark, with a dazed
Sociedad unable to react.
Mallorca, the 2003 Cup winners, progress to the quarter
finals where they will meet either Athletic Bilbao or third tier
Albacete.
