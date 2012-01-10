(Updates after Real win)
* Real beat Malaga 4-2 on aggregate
* Mallorca and Mirandes spring Cup upsets
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Jan 10 Holders Real Madrid were
helped into the King's Cup quarter-finals by a goalkeeping
howler from Malaga's Willy Caballero on Tuesday which gifted
them a 1-0 away win.
In the 71st minute, the match was goalless and tense with
big-spending Malaga, who lost 3-2 at the Bernabeu, needing to
score only one to go through on the away goals rule when Real
substitute Karim Benzema fired tamely straight at Caballero.
The Argentine keeper had made some impressive saves, but
when he fell to his knees to collect, the ball squirmed between
his legs and rolled over the line.
Jose Mourinho's men are likely to meet arch-rivals Barcelona
in the last eight, with the European and Spanish champions
visiting Osasuna on Thursday holding a 4-0 first-leg advantage.
Real will be joined in the quarter-finals by surprise
qualifiers Real Mallorca and third tier Mirandes.
Mallorca scored four times in seven minutes during an
astonishing comeback to knock out Real Sociedad 6-3 on aggregate
earlier in the evening.
The Basques led 2-0 from the first leg in San Sebastian last
week and took the lead in Mallorca after 16 minutes, while
disgruntled home fans whistled their own side.
FOUR-GOAL BLITZ
Mallorca's four-goal blitz started out of nowhere when
Uruguayan Gonzalo Castro scored from a free-kick in the 34th.
Israel's Tomer Hemed cracked in a second two minutes later,
Nunes headed in from a corner and seven breath-taking minutes
after scoring his first, Castro racked up the fourth.
He caught out visiting keeper Enaut Zubikarai as he rolled
the ball in front of him, nipping up from behind to steal it and
roll the ball into the empty net.
The flood of goals continued after halftime with Alfaro and
Hemed bagging his second before the hour mark, with a dazed
Sociedad unable to react.
Mallorca, the 2003 Cup winners, will meet either Athletic
Bilbao or third tier Albacete.
Mirandes claimed the scalp of a second La Liga side when
they drew 1-1 at Racing Santander to progress 3-1 on aggregate.
Forward Pablo Infante, who scored one and set up the second
in their 2-0 first leg victory, was the hero again for the lower
league minnows.
Racing took the lead through Pedro Munitis in the first
half, but a red card for their defender Bernardo took the wind
out of their sails and Infante won and then netted a late
penalty to put the Segunda B side through.
Mirandes, who knocked out Villarreal in the last round, will
meet either Espanyol or second division Cordoba.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)