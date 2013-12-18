BARCELONA Dec 18 A stoppage-time goal from Tobias Alderweireld gave holders Atletico Madrid a 2-1 home win over lower league Sant Andreu on Wednesday and sent them into the King's Cup last 16 6-1 on aggregate.

After their resounding first-leg victory coach Diego Simeone used his squad players to finish off the contest at the Calderon but it was the third division who scored first through Alberto Corroza.

The defender was quickest to react when an Adrian Mourino free kick was turned on to the post by Daniel Aranzubia and he slotted the ball home after 14 minutes.

Atletico had a golden chance to equalise when Adrian Lopez was fouled by keeper Jose Miguel Morales for a penalty but after picking himself up Adrian blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

Adrian, though, made amends 12 minutes from the end when he crossed for Hector Hernandez to score.

In the dying moments, Atletico, who are joint leaders of La Liga with Barcelona, got the winner through a Alderweireld header from a Gabi Fernandez free kick.

Real Sociedad also made it in the next round with a 4-0 win over lower league Algeciras to give them a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Olimpic de Xativa take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu later with their dream of a giant-killing still alive after they drew 0-0 at home.

The Xativa made the 400km journey from south of Valencia by coach hoping to repeat the feats of lower league sides Alcorcon and Real Union who have knocked out Real in recent seasons.

Gareth Bale is among the Real players injured and Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for a game in which Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is keeping faith with a second-string side which could only manage a draw in the first leg. (Editing by Ed Osmond)