BARCELONA Jan 15 Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal as 10-man Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the King's Cup quarter-finals 4-0 on aggregate.

Osasuna held Barcelona and Real to draws at El Sadar in the league this season but the visitors, fired by the confidence of a 2-0 first-leg win, had far too much for them in attack.

Ronaldo, named FIFA World Player of the Year on Monday, was fortunate to score, however, as his free kick slipped through the hands of keeper Andres Fernandez after 20 minutes.

Angel Di Maria slotted in the second to seal a comfortable win even though Real defender Fabio Coentrao was given his second yellow card six minutes from time.

Espanyol survived a scare as they went a goal down having lost the first leg 1-0 at second division Alcorcon but they responded with a 4-2 win and 4-3 aggregate success.

Athletic Bilbao also knocked out Real Betis and Levante eliminated Rayo Vallecano.

Champions Barcelona take on Getafe on Thursday following a 4-0 victory in the first leg. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)