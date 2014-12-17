BARCELONA Dec 17 An Alfred Finnbogason double gave David Moyes's Real Sociedad a 2-0 victory over third tier Real Oviedo and earned them a place in the last 16 of the King's Cup on Wednesday.

Oviedo had held Sociedad to a 0-0 draw at home but Real, who fielded a number of reserve players, were on top in front of their own fans, except for a brief spell at the start of the second half.

Sergio Canales and Pablo Hervias moved the ball around well for Sociedad on the wings and Finnbogason fluffed a couple of early chances, before the hosts took the lead with a well worked move.

Ruben Pardo knocked the ball over the top and Hervias slid it across the penalty area for Finnbogason to score after 28 minutes.

Confidence is fragile in San Sebastian at the moment and there was tension in the stands as Oviedo pressed forward after the break but Finnbogason fired in a volley from close range on the hour to seal the win for Moyes's side who are languishing in 14th in La Liga.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are already in the last 16 and were joined by Villarreal who beat Cadiz 5-1 on aggregate and Granada, who knocked out Cordoba 2-1.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Espanyol beat Alaves 3-0 on aggregate, Getafe had a 5-1 aggregate win against Eibar and Levante went through on away goals against Albacete after drawing 1-1 over two legs. (Editing by Toby Davis)