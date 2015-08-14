BILBAO Aug 14 Aritz Aduriz's second half hat-trick sent Barcelona spinning to a shock 4-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Friday.

An under-strength Barca side were seeking their fifth trophy of the year but went behind after a superb lob from the centre circle by Mikel San Jose sailed over keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after 13 minutes.

Aduriz headed his first after 53 minutes and then sloppy defending allowed him to drive Bilbao's third.

Dani Alves then fouled Xabier Etxeita and Aduriz sent Ter Stegen the wrong way from the penalty spot to complete his treble after 68 minutes.

Unsettled forward Pedro started the game and came closest to scoring for Barca with a shot against the post after 50 minutes.

The return leg is at the Nou Camp on Monday but even for Lionel Messi and company it may be asking too much to turn the tie around.

Barca beat Sevilla 5-4 after extra-time on Tuesday to lift the European Super Cup. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)