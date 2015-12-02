(Adds dateline)

By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA Dec 2 Youngster Sandro Ramirez hit a hat-trick and Munir El-Haddadi struck twice for a Barcelona second-string side who tore apart lower league Villanovense 6-1 to book the holders a place in the King's Cup last 16 on Wednesday.

With big names including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez rested, it was a chance for Barca's lesser lights to shine after a goalless first leg and Sandro and Munir took full advantage with deadly performances.

It was always going to be a tough task for third-tier Villanovense but keeper Jose Fuentes could have done better with Dani Alves's opener after four minutes and he gave the ball straight to Sandro who scored.

Juanfran Guarnido pulled a goal back after 29 minutes but two minutes later Sandro pounced again. Barca piled on the misery after the break with Munir scoring twice and Sandro getting another in between.

The tie was brought forward due to Barca's involvement in the Club World Cup this month and the other first-leg matches, including Real Madrid's clash with third-tier Cadiz, take place later on Wednesday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)