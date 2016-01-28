Jan 28 Sevilla eased into the semi-finals of the King's Cup on Thursday after a Vicente Iborra penalty helped them on their way to a 3-0 second leg win over second tier Mirandes and a 5-0 aggregate success.

Sevilla were firmly in charge from the start and went ahead after Sebastian Cristoforo was upended by Ion Velez and Iborra sent keeper Raul Fernandez the wrong way with his spotkick after nine minutes.

Mirandes caused little danger and Sevilla could have added to their lead but Yevhen Konoplyanka fired over and Vitolo had a shot beaten away by Fernandez in the first half.

They sealed the win after the break when 20-year-old Juan Munoz finished clinically after 70 minutes from a Vitolo pass and Coke headed home the third goal in stoppage time.

Sevilla have clicked into gear after a slow start to the season and have suffered just one defeat in 16 games in all competitions, moving them up to seventh in La Liga.

Holders Barcelona reached the semi-finals on Wednesday after knocking out Athletic Bilbao, while Real Madrid were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player in an earlier round. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Toby Davis)