MADRID Feb 7 Athletic Bilbao ended tiny Mirandes's remarkable run with a ruthless 6-2 win in their King's Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday, to set up a final meeting with either Barcelona or Valencia.

Iker Muniain, Markel Susaeta and Jon Aurtenetxe scored inside the opening 22 minutes at San Mames, quickly extinguishing any chance of another giant-killing feat from their plucky visitors.

Fernando Llorente scored twice in four second-half minutes, after Mirandes had pulled one back through defender Aitor Blanco, who also grabbed their second near the end.

Cesar Caneda put the ball in his own net two minutes from time as Bilbao, who have won the Cup 23 times, progressed 8-3 on aggregate.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will find out their final opponents on Wednesday, when Valencia visit the Nou Camp to play Barca with the tie level at 1-1. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John Mehaffey)