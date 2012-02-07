MADRID Feb 7 Athletic Bilbao ended tiny
Mirandes's remarkable run with a ruthless 6-2 win in their
King's Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday, to set up a final
meeting with either Barcelona or Valencia.
Iker Muniain, Markel Susaeta and Jon Aurtenetxe scored
inside the opening 22 minutes at San Mames, quickly
extinguishing any chance of another giant-killing feat from
their plucky visitors.
Fernando Llorente scored twice in four second-half minutes,
after Mirandes had pulled one back through defender Aitor
Blanco, who also grabbed their second near the end.
Cesar Caneda put the ball in his own net two minutes from
time as Bilbao, who have won the Cup 23 times, progressed 8-3 on
aggregate.
Marcelo Bielsa's side will find out their final opponents on
Wednesday, when Valencia visit the Nou Camp to play Barca with
the tie level at 1-1.
