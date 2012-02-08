* Playmaker scores one and creates another for Xavi
* Barca through to face Athletic Bilbao in final
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, Feb 8 Barcelona set up a King's
Cup final against Athletic Bilbao when Cesc Fabregas scored one
goal and created another for Xavi in a 2-0 win over 10-man
Valencia in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday.
Having knocked out holders and arch-rivals Real Madrid in
the last eight, Barca comfortably disposed of Spain's
third-strongest side 3-1 on aggregate as they bid to extend
their national record for domestic Spanish Cup triumphs to 26.
Lionel Messi sent Fabregas clear to score the opener in the
16th minute at the Nou Camp, the former Arsenal captain beating
his marker to the bouncing ball before lifting it superbly over
Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves.
Valencia had two chances for an equaliser in quick
succession at the start of the second half before Alves, who
saved a Messi penalty in the first leg, was twice called upon to
deny the Argentine with excellent reaction saves.
Valencia's comeback hopes were dashed when midfielder
Sofiane Feghouli was dismissed for a second yellow card 13
minutes from time before Xavi ran on to a Fabregas pass and
smashed the ball high into the net to make it 2-0 on the night.
"It's been a very long road against some very tough teams
but we want to be in all the finals we possibly can," Fabregas
said in a television interview.
"It's going to be a great final because Bilbao have some
fantastic players and we'll have to be at our best," he added of
the title match, the date and location of which have yet to be
confirmed by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF).
Bilbao, the 23-times winners, ended third-tier Mirandes's
fairytale Cup run on Tuesday with a 6-2 victory at their San
Mames stadium that sent them through 8-3 on aggregate.
