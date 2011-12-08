MADRID Dec 8 A second-string Atletico Madrid missed a penalty and had a man sent off in a 2-1 defeat at third-tier Albacete in their King's Cup last-32 first-leg match on Thursday.

Coach Gregorio Manzano rested most of his first-choice players at Albacete's Carlos Belmonte stadium and the fired-up home side took the lead from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after the referee ruled Alvaro Dominguez had handled the ball.

Atletico had a chance to level five minutes into the second half when Juanfran was felled in the area by Albacete captain Miguel Nunez Borreguero, who was shown a straight red card.

However, Spain Under-21 international Adrian fired his spot kick over the crossbar and Atletico's night took a turn for the worse 10 minutes later when Dominguez was dismissed for bringing down Albacete forward Antonio Sanchez de la Calle.

Home defender Zurdo whipped the resulting free kick over the wall and into the corner of the net to make it 2-0 before Adrian made the most of a defensive howler to pull a goal back 20 minutes from time.

Atletico's La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao play at third-tier Real Oviedo later on Thursday, with the remaining first-leg matches to be played next week.