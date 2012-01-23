(Repeats to extra codes)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID Jan 23 Real Madrid coach Jose
Mourinho was given a ringing endorsement by many of the club's
hardcore fans during Sunday's morale-boosting 4-1 comeback win
at home to Athletic Bilbao.
As the "Ultras Sur" chanted his name towards the end of the
game at the Bernabeu, however, they were drowned out by a
significant section of the stadium, whistling the Portuguese for
the first time.
Many fans of the nine-times European champions appear to
have lost patience with Mourinho following Wednesday's King's
Cup quarter-final first leg reverse to Barcelona, which
tightened the Spanish and European champions' recent
stranglehold over their arch rivals.
An unsourced report in Marca, Spain's biggest-selling sports
daily, told of a rift between Mourinho and some of the squad's
Spanish internationals.
Pepe's stamp on Lionel Messi's hand during the Cup game,
which he said was unintentional but which drew widespread
condemnation, contributed to a difficult week for the club.
Another report on soccer chat show Punto Pelota on Sunday
night suggested Mourinho, who has said he wants to return to
England after his stint at Real, had already decided to leave
Madrid in June.
As the Cup holders prepare for Wednesday's second leg at the
Nou Camp, Real president Florentino Perez may be wondering
whether he will live to regret his decision to bet all his chips
on Mourinho as he desperately seeks to end Barca's domination
and secure an elusive 10th European title.
The construction magnate, who has spent hundreds of millions
of euros on players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim
Benzema, was hounded out of the club in 2006 when results did
not go his way during his first presidential term.
Perez has repeatedly backed Mourinho, whom he says is the
world's best coach, voicing his support even after the
Portuguese was caught on camera jabbing a finger into the eye of
Barca assistant coach Tito Vilanova and amid accusations
Mourinho was damaging Real's image.
PORTUGUESE VACATION
Real's players rallied behind their coach after the win
against Bilbao, which preserved the La Liga leaders' five-point
lead over second-placed Barca with half the season played.
Captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas told reporters he did
not have a bad relationship with anyone and said the dressing
room had to pull together if the club were to win trophies.
"The whistles directed at Mourinho are whistles for all of
us," Alvaro Arbeloa, another Spain international, added.
If necessary, he would take a holiday in Portugal to prove
he had nothing against the Portuguese contingent in the squad,
the former Liverpool player joked.
"Mourinho is a great coach, this is an issue for the fans,"
France striker Benzema said. "We are united and there is nothing
else to say."
At his post-match news conference on Sunday, Mourinho
refused to answer questions about the Marca report, twice
interrupting journalists to insist that he did not read the
paper.
Quizzed about the whistling, the former Porto, Chelsea and
Inter Milan coach said it was the first time it had happened to
him in his career but that it was "not a problem".
"I will continue working and maybe one day I can respond and
maybe one day they will be sad," he said.
BARCA HIGH
Barca, meanwhile, are on a high after following up their Cup
win in Madrid with a 4-1 La Liga success at Malaga.
Lionel Messi grabbed his 15th career hat-trick to take his
league tally for the season to 22, one behind Real forward and
top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted two penalties against
Bilbao on Sunday.
Should Barca, the 2011 runners-up, eliminate Real, they are
likely to face Valencia, who won their first leg at home to
Levante 4-1 and play at their city rivals on Thursday.
On the other side of the draw, Bilbao have a 2-0 advantage
over Real Mallorca after the Basques won the first leg at the
San Mames.
If they can hold on in Mallorca on Wednesday they will play
2006 champions Espanyol or third-tier Mirandes, who are through
to the quarters for the first time.
Mirandes stunned Espanyol by opening a two-goal lead in
their first leg before the home side struck three times in four
minutes late on to secure a 3-2 lead for Tuesday's second leg in
Miranda de Ebro.
