MADRID Jan 24 Third-tier Mirandes came
from a goal down to snatch a shock 2-1 win over top-flight side
Espanyol in their King's Cup quarter-final second leg on Tuesday
that sent them through to the last four on the away goals rule.
The 4-4 aggregate result, coming after last week's first leg
in Barcelona finished 3-2, prompted wild celebrations at the
club's tiny stadium in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and set
up a semi-final against Athletic Bilbao or Real Mallorca.
Espanyol looked to be cruising when Rui Fonte made it 1-0
shortly after halftime.
Mirandes captain Pablo Infante equalised with just over half
an hour left and the home side made a mockery of their humble
status by laying siege to the Espanyol goal in the final stages
before Cesar netted the crucial goal in the second minute of
added time.
Bilbao beat La Liga rivals Real Mallorca 2-0 at the San
Mames last week, with the return leg in Palma on Wednesday.
On the other side of the draw, holders Real Madrid need to
overturn a 2-1 deficit when they play at 2011 runners-up
Barcelona later on Wednesday.
The build-up to the game has been overshadowed by the
controversy surrounding Pepe's alleged stamp on the hand of
Barca's World Player of the Year Lionel Messi during the first
leg in Madrid.
The Portuguese international said it was unintentional and
the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) took no action, meaning he
is free to play at the Nou Camp if fit.
If Barca eliminate their arch rivals they will probably face
Valencia, who beat Levante 4-1 in the first leg and play at
their city neighbours on Thursday.
