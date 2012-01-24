(Fixes spelling of captain's 1st name para 4)

MADRID Jan 24 Third-tier Mirandes came from a goal down to snatch a shock 2-1 win over top-flight side Espanyol in their King's Cup quarter-final second leg on Tuesday that sent them through to the last four on the away goals rule.

The 4-4 aggregate result, coming after last week's first leg in Barcelona finished 3-2, prompted wild celebrations at the club's tiny stadium in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and set up a semi-final against Athletic Bilbao or Real Mallorca.

Espanyol looked to be cruising when Rui Fonte made it 1-0 shortly after halftime.

Mirandes captain Pablo Infante equalised with just over half an hour left and the home side made a mockery of their humble status by laying siege to the Espanyol goal in the final stages before Cesar netted the crucial goal in the second minute of added time.

Bilbao beat La Liga rivals Real Mallorca 2-0 at the San Mames last week, with the return leg in Palma on Wednesday.

On the other side of the draw, holders Real Madrid need to overturn a 2-1 deficit when they play at 2011 runners-up Barcelona later on Wednesday.

The build-up to the game has been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Pepe's alleged stamp on the hand of Barca's World Player of the Year Lionel Messi during the first leg in Madrid.

The Portuguese international said it was unintentional and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) took no action, meaning he is free to play at the Nou Camp if fit.

If Barca eliminate their arch rivals they will probably face Valencia, who beat Levante 4-1 in the first leg and play at their city neighbours on Thursday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)