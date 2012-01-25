MADRID Jan 25 Athletic Bilbao set up a King's Cup semi-final against third-tier Mirandes when a howler by home goalkeeper Juan Jesus Calatayud gifted them a 1-0 win at Real Mallorca on Wednesday for a 3-0 aggregate success.

After last week's first leg at the San Mames ended 2-0 to the Basques, time was already running out for Mallorca when Ivan Ramis played an innocuous-looking pass back to Calatayud in the 76th minute at the Iberostar stadium.

As the keeper prepared to control the ball, it popped up off the turf and rolled past him into the net to end the Balearic Islands club's hopes of repeating their 2003 Cup triumph.

Their misery was completed when defender Chico was sent off late on and he clashed with his coach Joaquin Caparros, who had a stint in charge at Bilbao, and punched the dugout in frustration as he left the pitch.

Tiny Mirandes pulled off a huge upset on Tuesday when a goal in added time gave them a 2-1 comeback win at home to Espanyol that sent them through on away goals, only the second time a team from the third level of Spanish soccer has reached the last four of the King's Cup.

Athletic have won the Spanish Cup 23 times but their last success was almost 30 years ago in 1984.

On the other side of the draw, holders Real Madrid need to overturn a 2-1 deficit when they play at 2011 runners-up Barcelona later on Wednesday.

The buildup to the fifth 'Clasico' of the season has been overshadowed by the controversy over an alleged stamp by Real defender Pepe on the hand of Barca's World Player of the Year Lionel Messi in the first leg.

Pepe, who said he did not mean to tread on Messi, was not sanctioned by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and coach Jose Mourinho included him in the starting lineup for the game at the Nou Camp.

If Barca progress to the last four they are likely to face Valencia, who beat Levante 4-1 in the first leg and play across town at their city rivals on Thursday. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)