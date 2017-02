MADRID May 25 Barcelona won the King's Cup when two goals from Pedro and one from Lionel Messi gave them a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in coach Pep Guardiolas final match in charge on Friday.

It was the 14th title of Guardiola's four-year reign and capped a season in which Barca finished second behind arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga and lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)